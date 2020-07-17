2020 Shelby County Fair Royalty
HARLAN -- Miranda Lingle was crowned the 2020 Shelby County Fair Queen during coronation ceremonies held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Monday evening, July 13. First runner-up was Justine Buman (right) and second runner-up was Lucy Borkowski (left).
