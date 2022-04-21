2022 Tivoli Prince and Princess are announced
Introducing the Tivoli 2022 Princess Susan Reinhardt and Prince Brody Larsen. Students submitted their entry for consideration. They had to draw and color their favorite book. Susan is in the third grade and the daughter of Steve and Patricia Reinhardt of Kimballton. Brody is in the first grade and is the son of Justin and Beth Larsen of Elk Horn.
