At 33, Will Epperly wins title of World Champion Auctioneer

Will Epperly of Dunlap auctioned off his first calf at age 7 while sitting on his grandfather’s lap in Virginia where he grew up. Now, at 33, Epperly is this year’s world champion auctioneer. After 12 years of competing for the title, Epperly received the title in June from the Livestock Marketing Association.

Though it seems a lengthy endeavor, Epperly said he doesn’t regret the time it took.

“It’s been so much fun these past 12 years. I’ve made some of my best friends in this contest and great contacts in this contest,” he said. “It has meant everything to me. My job I have in Dunlap today is from the contest. If I had never entered it I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Epperly said he got involved with the contest in 2010 when he was 21.

“I came into this contest young but was lucky enough to grow up in the business myself,” he said. “My father and grandfather built a livestock auction in Virginia where I grew up. I had the want and ability to be in the auction business at an early age.”

Epperly said winning the championship means a lot.

“It means so much to me that dedication, hard work, persistence will pay off as you go through your life,” he said. “I’m trying to inspire young people and tell them if you have something, you have got to be willing to work for it.”

His life now, aside from auctioneering at Dunlap --- and West Point – is filled with travel.

“I recently talked to senators and representatives and their staff in Washington, D.C. about some of the important issues we are dealing with in the livestock market and asking for their assistance,” he said. “We are wanting more competition in our industry.”

He said he’s the same person he always was.

“I’m still here in Dunlap, still myself,” he said. “I’m just lucky enough to be called world champion, too.”

Epperly said being judged by colleagues in the industry helps a person figure out what they need to work on.

“I got to meet world champions from the past that helped me and developed me into the man I am today,” he said. “In the contest it let me see where I was and how I compared to other auctioneers. It made me want to do better, not only for the contest but for my customers here.”