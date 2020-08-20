40 unit development dominates area growth
HARLAN – A Kansas City firm is in the midst of extensive housing development in north Harlan. The project entitled Christiansen Meadows is named after longtime Harlan mayor the late Gary Christiansen. The project had been awarded housing tax credits from the Iowa Finance Authority for the project allowing it to be developed.
Prairie Fire Development Group LLC received $710,833 in housing tax credits for a total of 40 new construction affordable units for the Christiansen Meadows subdivision project.
They purchased lots in the Dye Street Development and began construction this spring, summer and fall on duplexes and apartments, as well as a clubhouse. Developers and city officials said the project would address housing that Harlan so desperately needs.
