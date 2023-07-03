40 years of caring for elderly

ELK HORN — For 40 years, Sarah Kunik was a familiar face to the residents at Salem Lutheran Homes and Rehabilitation Center.

Kunik retired last week after 40 years of caring for the residents of Salem Lutheran Homes and Rehabilitation Center. Throughout the 40 years, she has seen many changes within the center.

“I started in 1983. I needed a job, with two kids I needed to support,” Kunik said. “I started out as a CNA and worked the floor for quite a few years.”

Kunik also became a CMA and could pass medications onto the residents.

She took care of 10 to 16 patients daily on her assigned wing.

“I enjoyed it. I enjoyed taking care of the residents,” she said. “Longevity was just in my blood. This is what you did.”

Kunik said after she finishes training her replacement she would visit the residents.

“I miss taking care of them,” she said.

Her retirement will start with back surgery but following recovery anything is possible for Kunik. She has children and grandchildren.

She said she never thought any of her jobs were difficult, but said it’s hard to lose the residents.

“I got attached to many of them,” she said.

Kunik said the 40 years went quickly.

“It’s like I blinked and all of a sudden it’s here,” she said.