$40,033 granted to Shelby Co. nonprofits

Wed, 10/28/2020 - 7:59am admin

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation announced Friday, Oct. 23 that grants totaling $40,033 were awarded to Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects.
    With these grants, the Shelby County Community Foundation has distributed more than $3.3 million in grants and scholarships over the last 23 years.

