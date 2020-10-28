$40,033 granted to Shelby Co. nonprofits
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation announced Friday, Oct. 23 that grants totaling $40,033 were awarded to Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects.
With these grants, the Shelby County Community Foundation has distributed more than $3.3 million in grants and scholarships over the last 23 years.
