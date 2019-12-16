4th Grade Family Fun Night
HARLAN -- Fourth-graders and their families were treated to their annual family fun night sponsored by the fourth grade team in the Harlan Community Schools last week. Activities included decorating cookies, making ornaments and snowmen with popsicle sticks, making bookmarks and listening to Christmas stories. Kids met with Santa Claus and were given cotton candy.
