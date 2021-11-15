By Bob Bjoin, Editor

MANILLA – A group of U.S. Navy veterans, including two from Manilla, recently returned from a reunion trip where members of the V-2 Division on the flight deck catapult crew in charge of hooking planes up during launch gathered for a 50-year anniversary in Limington, ME.

Manilla’s Doug Saunders said Irv Platt, Manilla, formerly of Pottstown, PA, and Owen McIntire of Limington joined him on the trip to commemorate their discharge from the U.S. Navy as well as a 50-year wedding anniversary.

Also joining them was Robert Trask of Dresdon, ME who served in the same division.

All are still working in construction and farming.

“All of us served on the U.S.S. Oriskany CVA-34 from 1968-1972 during the Vietnam War in the Tonkin Gulf,” said Saunders, “home ported out of Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA.”

The crew operated usually within 12 miles of the coast of Vietnam.

“The group made combat zone tours on Oriskany in 1969-1972,” he said.

The 50-year reunion allowed the service members to tour scenic sites, the Atlantic Ocean and Saco River, as well as attend a 50-year wedding party.

The return trip they visited with Robert Minton, Martinsville, OH, who also served in the same division with the crew, who was unable to attend.

Full article in the Tribune.