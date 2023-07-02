600 served at annual Cattlemen’s Banquet

PANAMA — With 900 pounds of meat, 600 people served and thousands of dollars in scholarships presented, the annual Shelby County Cattlemen’s Banquet was Saturday at St. Mary’s Hall in Panama. More than $50,000 was raised during the trophy auction.

Several awards were presented during the event. Cattleman of the Year was awarded to Randy (Motor) Bruck. The Friend of the Industry Award was presented to Alan Mores. Beef Backer of the Year was awarded to Chad Manz, right.

