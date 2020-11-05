$60,535 granted for COVID-19 response in Shelby County

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation has announced grants totaling $60,535 awarded to local entities for COVID-19 response efforts in Shelby County.

The following organizations were awarded grants by the Shelby County Community Foundation Advisory Board:

• Elk Horn Lutheran Church, $6,000, food pantry and person-in-need program.

• Harlan Community School District, $13,535, emergency food program.

• Iowa Community Kitchen, $15,000, meal service for senior citizens/vulnerable residents.

• Myrtue Medical Center, $15,000, UV sterilization light torch.

• West Central Community Action, $11,000, Shelby County Food Pantry support.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelby County Community Foundation Advisory Board elected to allocate a portion of the funding originally planned for its traditional grant cycle to go towards COVID-19 response within the county.

The goal of this COVID-19 grant funding was to assist organizations offering emergency assistance to vulnerable populations across the county. Funding priorities included assisting healthcare, senior citizens, and those facing food insecurity.

The Shelby County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. Made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program, this cycle of grants was funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

Beyond the County Endowment Fund Program, the Shelby County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Shelby County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Shelby County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Board members of the Shelby County Community Foundation are Chair, Jim Zimmerman of Harlan; Vice Chair, Kathi Kilworth of Elk Horn; Secretary/Treasurer, Rhonda Powers of Defiance; Brock Darling of Irwin; Kristy Hansen of Harlan; and Michael Riley of Harlan.

For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.