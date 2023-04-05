$7.7 million ER expansion moves forward this summer

HARLAN — The expansion and renovation of Myrtue Medical Center’s Emergency Room will help address increasing demand for emergency services throughout the county. Myrtue Medical Center’s Board of Trustees approved a $7.7 million dollar expansion and renovation of the Emergency Room.

With the receipt of grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the amount of $1 million to spearhead the project, the hospital will move forward with renovations to increase space and improve workflow in the Emergency Room with the addition of patient rooms and staff work areas.

Myrtue took a collaborative approach to designing the new ED. In addition to hiring Murray Company, a healthcare construction company that has designed other rural emergency departments, the planning team included Altus Architectural Studios, a healthcare industry-specific design firm.

More than 5,600 patients presented to the Hospital’s Emergency Room last year. Since 2021, the ER has had a 20 percent increase in patient visits.

Renovation will include approximately 8,700 square feet of space, an expansion of about 3,400 square feet from the ER’s current footprint.

“Our ER staff has done a remarkable job of making the most of our current space,” said Myrtue CEO, Barry Jacobsen. “This expansion and renovation will allow our team to more efficiently and effectively provide lifesaving patient care.”

Plans include four exam rooms, two larger trauma rooms, two procedure rooms and a triage room. Two of the rooms can be converted to behavioral health rooms. The physical layout will allow for greater visibility and proximity to each patient room within the ER from a new centralized nursing station. Additionally, the design will accomodate a larger waiting room and more private check-in at admissions.

Temporary ER Entrance

Starting July 8, 2023, the Hospital’s Emergency Room entrance along Garfield Ave will close to allow for the estimated 13-month project.

A temporary emergency entrance will be located just to the west of the existing ER, still on Garfield Ave. Exterior signage will direct patients to the new, temporary ER entrance.

Patients seeking emergent care will check in at the temporary lobby and waiting area. MMC will keep this entrance for ER and Inpatient visitors.