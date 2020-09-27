7th Street bridge project hearing set
HARLAN -- The Harlan City Council is moving forward with a bridge project along 7th St. in north Harlan with hopes of having the project begin in early 2021.
A public hearing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6 on the 7th Street bridge project. The council on September 15 adopted the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of costs of the bridge work.
