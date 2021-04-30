7th Street Bridge Work Begins

HARLAN -- Work has begun this month on the 7th Street Bridge project in north Harlan with demolition work.

The project includes a 70 foot long by 24 foot wide, two-lane concrete slab bridge with some water main relocation, grading and a detour route for residents to the north to navigate while the construction is being completed.

Some of the bridge components are being salvaged and provided to the Shelby County Trails Committee.

Harlan actually has very few bridges to care for, but this one is over a small stream on north 7th St. that needs some work, officials said. The bridge is approximately 100 years old and has some critical deficiencies that need attention.