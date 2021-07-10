80’s Day at AHSTW
AVOCA -- Senior Liz Cordes rocking 80’s Day for homecoming week at AHSTW this week with her cousins, Emalee Busch and Hadlee Busch.
Emalee is in Mrs. Calhoon’s kindergarten class and Hadlee is in Miss Constable’s 2nd grade class. (Photo contributed)
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95