9th Annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour: Connecting Rural Communities Through Art

AREA ­­— The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is gearing up for its ninth year connecting rural communities through art. This year’s event will be held Friday, September 16, Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

In 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities – a self-guided ‘Art Tour’ that would showcase their artworks, studios, galleries, and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and thirty artists.

The success of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour has grown the ninth annual event to eleven communities, sixteen Gathering Places, and more than seventy local artists.

This self-guided tour allows participants to begin and end where they would like, come and go from location to location at their leisure, and explore diverse art forms – including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and much more from over seventy artists.

The sixteen unique stops this year include all of last year’s locations plus an additional stop in rural Malvern. Gathering Places will be located in the following Southwest Iowa towns: Avoca, rural Clarinda, Council Bluffs, rural Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, rural Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca