Absentee ballots mailed out Monday
COUNTY -- Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said absentee ballots were sent out Monday, Oct. 5 for those who requested them, and in-person absentee voting for this year’s November 3 general election will be available at the courthouse beginning this week.
Maxwell said many groups are sending out voter registration forms, and the auditor’s office in Shelby County does not send out unsolicited registration forms.
