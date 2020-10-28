Absentees outnumber 2016 election
COUNTY – Absentee ballots received in 2020 at the Shelby County Auditor’s Office have outpaced past presidential election years with still a week to go before election day.
Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell said as of Friday morning, Oct. 23, the county had received 3,400 completed absentee ballots in the mail.
Absentee ballots continue to arrive daily. In 2016, the county received in total approximately 3,100 absentee ballots.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
