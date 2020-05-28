Additional businesses can now re-open

STATE -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced this week additional business sector openings as well as the loosening of restrictions on other sectors beginning June 1.

Highlights of the changes include restaurants and bars will be allowed to seat groups up to 10 individuals, an increase from the previous limit of six. Speedways or racetracks, including horse and dog racetracks, may allow spectators beginning June 1. The venues must limit attendance to 50 percent of capacity and follow all social distancing and hygiene protocols.

Outdoor performance venues, casinos and gaming facilities, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, skating rinks and skate parks and amusement parks may all re-open at 50 percent capacity, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols and where applicable, and the same follows for food service protocols established for restaurant locations.

As of June 1, all outdoor playgrounds may re-open. Indoor playgrounds must remain closed.

Indoor live performance theaters and other indoor performance venues shall continue to be closed. Also, as of June 1, social, community, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings or events are no longer limited to 10 or less individuals.

Indoor venues are limited to 50 percent of capacity for these functions with following of social distancing and hygiene protocols. Non-school sporting and recreational events including youth sports can resume as of June 1.

