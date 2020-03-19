Additional COVID-19 cases identified in Iowa

HARLAN -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of nine additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 38 positive cases.

According to IDPH, three individuals are residents of Johnson County; two each from Dallas and Polk Counties; and one each are from Washington and Winneshiek Counties.

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan..

The governor also signed SF 2408 Tuesday, legislation that creates emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at www.idph.iowa.com. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.