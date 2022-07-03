Ag in the Classroom

HARLAN -- Many school children in southwest Iowa drive past farm ground on their way to school each day. Do they realize the importance of agriculture in their everyday lives?

Twenty-one teachers in the Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom (LHAITC) region have received teacher supplement grants from the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation (IALF) that will help them educate students about agriculture.

These grants will help support the integration of agriculture into classroom instruction or after-school programs with an academic focus.

Full article in the Tribune.