Ag Pest Control Course set for February 12

Harlan – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County will host an Ag Pest Control Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is 906 6th Street, Harlan. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45 on or before February 5 and $60 after February 5. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Diane Lascot at the ISU Extension and Outreach Shelby County office at 712-755-3104.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, and 1C. Topics covered will include pesticide use and the environement; pesticide labels and comprehension; and pests, pest management, and pesticides.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.