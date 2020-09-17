Ahhh....finally, it rained
COUNTY -- For the first time in months, it rained substantially in Shelby County over an extended period of time.
For the crops in extreme drought-ridden western central Iowa, it’s likely too little, too late.
Official tallies for Harlan show 2.38 inches of rain during the week. For the year, Harlan remains 10.29 inches below normal in precipitation.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said as fall approaches, corn silage and seed corn harvest is now under way across Iowa. There are reports of high moisture corn and a few soybean fields harvested.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)