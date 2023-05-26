Ahrenholtz will be featured in KETV news story

AREA — On Tuesday, KETV Channel 7 made the trip over to Union Township Cemetery in Defiance to spotlight soon-to-be 91-year-old William Ahrenholtz.

Ahrenholtz has worked at the cemetery for over 30 years. He continues to take care of the cemetery despite being 90 years old. His main focus is keeping up with the mowing, and his family, especially Kieth and Gilburt Ahrenholtz, who help out when they can.

“Keith is the weed eater helper, and Jerry (Gilburt) is the flag man,” Ahrenholtz said.

The Ahrenholtz family all take great pride in the upkeep of the cemetery.

“We have great pride in the way it looks, and the boys feel the same way,” Ahrenholtz said. “We want to keep it looking nice.”