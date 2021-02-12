AHSTW, Buena Vista unite in strategic partnership
AVOCA -- Buena Vista University (BVU) and the Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community School District (AHSTW) have united in a Strategic Partnership, working together to strengthen their communities.
This agreement allows employees of AHSTW, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
