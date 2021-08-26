AHSTW Community Schools delays start of year due to COVID-19

AVOCA – An outbreak of COVID-19 within the staff at AHSTW has forced the delay of the start of the school year.

In an announcement Monday, Aug. 23, AHSTW Superintendent of Schools Darin Jones said the outbreak has led to multiple positive tests and many more exposures.

Positive COVID-19 tests lead to an increased concern level knowing if the district will be able to staff its buildings in the future, and also for the potential additional exposures to students who have yet to enter the building.

“It is for those reasons that AHSTW Community School District will be canceling our open house on August 23, 2021, with no make-up date planned,” Jones said Monday. “We will also be delaying the start of the school year until Monday, August 30, 2021.”

Jones said through contact tracing efforts, AHSTW has found that students at the K-12 levels have not had the same level of exposure. Therefore, activities will continue as planned, including the upcoming sports schedule.

Delaying the first day of school, which was to be Tuesday, Aug. 24, will require the district to revisit its school district calendar. AHSTW won’t be reducing the number of school days, but the end of the year and staff in-service days will be adjusted.

“Please know our calendar change will not impact graduation day, but will impact the last day of school for all PK-12 students,” Jones said.

“I am extremely excited for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Our staff has done a tremendous job of getting their rooms prepared for your students and it is going to be a great year. I have full confidence in that.”