AHSTW Drama Presentation Of Disney’s HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

AVOCA – The AHSTW Drama Department presented High School Musical in two performances this past weekend at AHSTW High School to enthusiastic crowds eager to see local students’ rendition of the popular musical based on the Disney® Channel original movie by the same name.

Under the direction of Tyler Privia and Annie Keupp, the musical had a full cast of 21 and production/creative crew of five.

“We are so proud of the work each and every one of these cast members have done this spring,” directors Privia and Keupp said. “While putting on a show in the spring definitely created new challenges, these kids worked hard to put together a show in the midst of golf, track, soccer, prom, and all of the other things that fill their time like family and work.

“They are an outstanding group of young people.”

The production was presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), which says the smash hit movie just comes to life on the local stage.

“Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

“It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High.

“They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical, led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the ‘status quo,’ Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

“Disney’s High School Musical is fun for the whole family. Its large cast size and upbeat numbers make it the ideal show for middle and high school productions or the highlight of any community theatre’s season.”

Playing the leads of Troy and Gabriella were Michael Griffen and Chyann Bain. Other popular characters included Taylor McKessie played by Kailey Jones, Sharpay Evans played by Martha Pace, Ryan Evans played by Ryan Kilmer, and Chad Danforth, played by Jack Burns).

High School Musical Cast/Crew

Jock/Cathy.............Ellie Hoffmann

Chad Danforth.......Jack Burns

Coach Bolton........Jade Thornton

Brainiac/Cyndra....Tasha Datus

Gabriella Montez...Chyann Bain

Jack Scott..............Owen Pratt

Jock/Jamie............Janyce Haukaas

Jock.......................Samantha Noethe

Kelsi Nielsen.........Madison True

Jock.......................Annabelle Cole

Martha Cox...........Maddison Brenneis

Thespian/Mongo...Ashley Branstetter

Ms. Darbus...........Madison Eckmann

Ms. Tenny/Skater...Samantha Wahling

Ripper...................Aidan Wendt

Ryan Evans..........Ryan Kilmer

Sharpay Evans.....Martha Pace

Susan/Brainiac......Paige Heller

Taylor McKessie....Kailey Jones

Troy Bolton............Michael Griffen

Zeke Baylor...........Bryan Mertz

Production Team

Directors................Tyler Privia and Annie Keupp

Stage Managers....Alexandra Anzalone and Peyton Noethe

Lights.....................Morgan Holtz

Set/Prop Design/Make-up.....Jonni Poore and Emma Thornock