AHSTW falls to Southwest Valley, 14-12.
Tough 14-12 home loss to Southwest Valley for the AHSTW Vikings Friday night. They'll regroup for a trip to Mount Ayr next Friday. Here are a few highlights. Game recap and more photos in the Tribune this week available Monday afternoon!
