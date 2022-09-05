AHSTW FFA receives funds to finish greenhouse project

AVOCA -- Local farmer, Brad Meyers, recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to AHSTW. AHSTW will use the funds to complete the greenhouse project.

“The greenhouse project has been a long term goal since I began at AHSTW. I can’t thank supporters, like Brad, enough for helping us make it a reality. The greenhouse will provide so many learning opportunities for students at AHSTW and we have had such great support from our communities. I am so grateful for everyone of our supporters. We are in the final stages of the project and we are getting very excited to get to use the greenhouse next school year.,” said, Jennifer Sellner, AHSTW, Agriculture Instructor.