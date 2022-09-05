AHSTW FFA receives funds to finish greenhouse project
AVOCA -- Local farmer, Brad Meyers, recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to AHSTW. AHSTW will use the funds to complete the greenhouse project.
“The greenhouse project has been a long term goal since I began at AHSTW. I can’t thank supporters, like Brad, enough for helping us make it a reality. The greenhouse will provide so many learning opportunities for students at AHSTW and we have had such great support from our communities. I am so grateful for everyone of our supporters. We are in the final stages of the project and we are getting very excited to get to use the greenhouse next school year.,” said, Jennifer Sellner, AHSTW, Agriculture Instructor.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95