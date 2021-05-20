AHSTW hosts graduation ceremonies Sunday

AVOCA -- Sixty-six graduates will be honored during commencement exercises slated for Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.

The Class of 2021 has selected the white rose as its class flower. The class motto is Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, but our memories are forever within us.

Highlights of the ceremony include the processional and recessional, welcome by Superintendent of Schools Darin Jones, speakers Kailey Jones, Claire Denning and Chloe Falkena, musical selection Esto Les Digo, the presentation of the class by intermediate principal Cristin Rold, and the presentation of diplomas by board president Bernadette Hatch.