AHSTW hosts Homecoming

AVOCA – The AHSTW Community Schools and community are celebrating homecoming this week with a number of events and activities, including the recognition of the homecoming court and royalty.

King candidates this year include Denver Pauley, Jace Peterson, Jordan Ratzlaff, Garrison Gettler, Jack Burns and Raydden Grobe. Queen candidates include Halle Hall, Elizabeth Cordes, Darian Hansen, Ally Meyers, Paige Heller and Maddie True.

The coronation ceremony was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, with a booster club auction to follow in the high school gymnasium.

Monday, Oct. 4 started a week of activities, including some dress-up days, culminating with the homecoming football game against Logan-Magnolia. Following is the week’s activities:

Monday, Oct. 4

n 6-7:30 p.m., Volleyball vs. Logan-Magnolia

n 6 p.m., JV football vs. Missouri Valley.

n Wear all of your pink for pink out night

Tuesday, Oct. 5

n 4:15-7:30 p.m., Volleyball vs. Audubon

n Wear all of your 80’s attire. It’s Senior Night!

Thursday, October 7

n 7 p.m., Powderpuff football game

n 8 p.m., Community pep rally

n Fireworks will follow the pep rally

Friday, October 8

n 2 p.m., Parade line-up begins at the Avoca Fairgrounds

n 2:30 p.m., Parade begins and will run from the fairgrounds up Elm Street, ending at the intersection by the library

n 6:30 p.m., Homecoming court introduced pre-game. There will be a tailgate from Midstates Bank on homecoming.

n 7 p.m., Football game vs. Logan-Magnolia.

n Wear all of your red, white and blue or Vikings gear.

n 9:30-11:30 p.m., Homecoming dance, high school cafeteria