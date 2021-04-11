AHSTW, IKM public measures are approved

REGIONAL – The AHSTW and IKM-Manning School Districts both had positive referendum results in Tuesday’s election as voters approved the Revenue Purpose Statement and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) at IKM-Manning and one of two bond referendums for construction at AHSTW.

IKM-Manning Superintendent of Schools Trevor Miller said with the approval the district will be able to move forward with a number of projects including heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at both campuses; upgrades to playgrounds to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements; addressing the bus loop to improve safety and efficiency; and additional safety and security improvements.

The district also will be able to continue investing state sales tax funds in the school infrastructure projects.

“We sincerely appreciate the great conversations we have had about the future of our schools,” Miller said. “We will continue to share information and engage in these types of conversations as we move forward.”

The public measures were approved 765-232 and 737-260.

At AHSTW, voters approved one of two construction project referendums on the ballot.

