AHSTW proposes new auditorium, addition, renovations

By Bob Bjoin, Editor

AVOCA – AHSTW School District patrons will head to the polls November 2 and cast ballots on two referendum questions regarding the construction of an auditorium addition, as well as remodeling/repair of existing K-12 facilities, along with building additions.

The last in a series informational meetings was held this week in Hancock. Meetings were held in all of the communities serviced by the AHSTW District.

The questions call for a bond issue not to exceed $12.9 million for remodel, repair and improving the existing K-12 facilities, and to build, furnish, and equip additions to and renovations of learning environments, including site improvements; and secondly a not to exceed $6.75 million in general obligation bonds proposal to build and equip a new auditorium.

Each question is separate and will stand alone, meaning one or the other could pass with the other failing, or both could be approved or rejected by voters.

AHSTW Superintendent of Schools Darin Jones said the district and school board have worked diligently to put the best options in front of voters for review to meet the needs of a growing district.

“We are excited in all aspects related to both Question 1 [renovations and addition] and Question 2 [auditorium], as both projects will assist us in creating opportunities for our students,” Jones said.

“The addition of an auditorium would provide tremendous opportunity and space for our fine arts department on a daily basis. This addition will ensure that our high school band and high school choir will have two classroom spaces and would not have to share an area.”

