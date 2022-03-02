AHSTW qualifies nine performances for state speech

AVOCA -- The AHSTW Large Group Speech Team is 52 members strong this year which is approximately 25 percent of the high school population, making it the largest extracurricular at the school. Fifteen members are freshmen and/or new to the program. The team is coached by Ms. Annie Keupp, Mrs. Kim Noethe, and Mrs. Amy Pattee.

The team has been busy practicing in preparation for the District Contest that was held at Abraham Lincoln Council Bluffs on January 22. This is the first time back to live contest since COVID-19 shut large group speech down to individual school contests in 2021.

The speech team performed 16 different pieces in 8 different categories including 2 Reader’s Theatre groups; 1 Choral Reading group; 2 Musical Theatre groups; 3 Ensemble Acting groups; 2 Mime groups; 3 Improvisation groups; 2 TV News Broadcasting groups; and a Radio Broadcasting group. Nine of the 16 performances were given a Division I rating and will advance to the State Contest to be held at West Des Moines Valley on Feb. 5. The team has high hopes of having several groups selected as All-State Performances. This is the highest honor and distinction in the Iowa High School Speech Association where only the best of the best in the state of Iowa is chosen.

“The AHSTW Speech Team is proud of their long history of excellence, talent and success,” coaches said. “Fifty-seven Group and Individual acts have been selected for All-State in the last 14 years making it the winningest team of any activity in school history.”

Pictured is the 2022 AHSTW Speech Team; Front Row (Left to Right): Elizabeth Cordes, Megan Wise, Darian Hansen, Halle Hall, Madison True, Owen Pratt, Jack Burns, Abbie Willett, Madison Eckmann, Peyton Noethe.

Second Row: Delaney Goshorn, Saydi Paulsen, Samantha Noethe, Bre Lurz, Kaleah Guyer, Cali Petersen, Hannah Nielsen, Lilly Scott, Joseph “Ernie” Hall, Jayden Radd.

Third Row: Ellie Hoffmann, Lydia Pace, Azelah Welsh, Ashley Branstetter, Lilly Rule, Liam Jager, Landon Shutters, Janyce Haukaas, Benjamin Kenkel.

Fourth Row: Graycen Partlow, Ella Langer, Mitchell Kloewer, Caden Geraghty, Bryan Mertz, Parker Weirich, Rebecca Mohn, Brooke Wessel, Grace Fitcher.

Last Row: Alexandra Anzelone, Claire Mertz, Jordan Bartunek, Caitlyn DIlls, Lauren True, Loralei Wahling.

Not Pictured: Ava Fritz, Tyler Wingate, Meagan Akers, Emilee McKray, Skyler McKray, Ava Jacobsen, Bella Canada, Andrew Gubbels. (Photo contributed)