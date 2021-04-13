All-Academic, Character Awards

ATLANTIC -- Six HCHS students earned Hawkeye 10 recognition at the conference’s annual All-Academic Team and Character Awards banquet held in Atlantic Wednesday, April 7.

The academic honors and character awards are given by the Hawkeye 10 Board of Control. Established in 2001 with the help of former HCHS principal Kent Klinkefus, HCHS has had a total of 81 students earn All-Academic recognition and 21 earn character awards.

All-Academic team members are Hannah Bissen, Justin Buman, Brooke Goshorn, Jack Klitgaard, and Brecken Van Baale.

Bissen, Harlan, is the daughter of Lynn Bissen. She is involved in the Harlan Jazz Experience, earned All-State Jazz Band honors in 2019 and 2020 as well as finished second place at the Iowa Jazz Championships. She was first chair flute in the 2020 All-State Band, and was named outstanding attorney at state mock trial for two years.

She plans to attend The University of Iowa to study chemistry.

Justine Buman, Harlan, is the daughter of Jeff and Janet Buman. She is a four-year track member and state hurdle qualifier, the National Honor Society treasurer, a nine-year 4-H member and current club president, and a Health Occupations Students of America national qualifier. She is the Des Moines Register’s Academic All-State Team member.

Buman plans to attend The University of Iowa Honors Program to study nursing.

Brooke Goshorn, Harlan, is the daughter of Kevin and Suzanne Goshorn. She is a four-time regional mock trial champion, the National Honor Society president, and the national placeholder in accounting and small business management for Business Professionals of America. She received the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, and exhibited the grand champion swine at the 2019 Shelby County Fair.

Goshorn plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study biological sciences.

Jack Klitgaard, Harlan, is the son of Don and Laurel Klitgaard. He is one of four national Coolidge Scholar recipients, an Eagle Scout earning all 137 merit badges and the National Medal of Outdoor Achievement, a National Merit Finalist, has earned all-state honors three times in jazz piano, is a Young Lion’s All-Star Big Band member, and is active in his church.

Klitgaard plans to attend Baylor University in the University Honors Program to study pre-medicine.

Brecken Van Baale, Harlan, is the son of Matt and Kristen Van Baale. She is a National Honor Society member, a four-year state cross country participant, was named Academic All-State for girls basketball, was a youth basketball coach, and is involved as a cantor and in youth council at her church.

Van Baale plans to attend Creighton University to study biology.

Any student from the 11 conference schools who had a 29 or above composite ACT was eligible to apply for the academic award. A team of two principals and one other judge scored the applications on a point basis based on leadership, character, academic recognition, extracurricular honors, school service and GPA. Each school received one winner, with the remaining available slots determined by those students with the highest point totals.

HCHS’s character award went to Olivia Anderson. Anderson, Harlan, is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Anderson. She is a National Honor Society member, a two-year state cross country runner, and was selected to the Academic All-State cross country team. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award and a 12-year trophy in piano.

She plans to attend Northwestern College and study Pre-Medicine.