All families adopted this holiday season

REGIONAL – A total of 87 families signed up this year for help during the holiday season in the annual holiday adoption program through West Central Community Action.

Those who adopted and will be delivering gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office are asked to attend the drop-off day, Monday, Dec. 16 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Distribution of gifts to families is being held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 – families can pick them up anytime from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees have been listed by number. Donors then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

According to WCCA, donors were asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor.

WCCA’s Dena Matthews, who coordinated this year’s adoption program, said WCCA also has new and slightly-used donated items available for those who would like to give a gift this year and who may not have the funds to go out and buy gifts. These items will be available at the WCCA Outreach Office Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 18-20 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Here is the final adoption list --

To be Adopted

66) Female, 10; Female, 7; Male, 2; adopted by Northwest Leaders 4-H Club

67) Female, 9; Male, 8; Male, 7; adopted by anonymous

68) Male, 17; adopted by WCCA

70) Male, 18; Female, 17; Female, 16; Male, 15; Male, 8; adopted by WCCA

71) Male, 8; Male, 7; adopted by Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry

72) Female, 15; adopted by anonymous

73) Female, 14; Female, 4; adopted by WCCA

74) Female, 13; adopted by anonymous

75) Female, 65; adopted by WCCA

76) Male, 4; adopted by Mark, Dawn, and McKenna Vanden Berg

77) Female, 17; Male, 13; Male, 11; Male, 6; adopted by WCCA

78) Male, 10; Male, 6; Female, 4; adopted by WCCA

79) Male, 12; Female, 3; Male, three months; adopted by WCCA

80) Female, 3; Female, 2; Male, 1; adopted by HCES

81) Female, 16; Male, 11; adopted by WCCA

82) Female, 12; Female, 4; adopted by WCCA

83) Male, 18; Male, 17; Female, 4; adopted by WCCA

84) Male, 7; Female, 6; adopted by HCES

85) Female, 12; Male, 4; Male, 3; Female, 2; adopted by HCES

86) Female, 14; Male, 13; Female, 12; Male, 12; Male, 9; Male, 5; Male, 2; adopted by WCCA

87) Male, 9; Female, 8; adopted by WCCA