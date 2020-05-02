ALL THAT JAZZ
MANNING -- IKM-Manning hosted the Western Iowa Conference Jazz and Show Choir Festival Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Manning. In the jazz division, Treynor took top honors followed by Tri-Center (Neola) in second and Logan-Magnolia in third. In the show choir division, Logan-Magnolia was first followed by Underwood and Audubon. In Jazz Choirs, first went to Riverside and Underwood and Treynor tied for second.
