ALL THAT JAZZ

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools Jazz Program hosted a concert Friday, Feb. 26 where the Harlan Jazz Experience, Harlan Jazz Ensemble and Harlan Middle School bands were recording for virtual contests.

Family members were able to be in attendance for the recording session, getting one of the first glimpses of the band performances this year, due to the pandemic.

So far this year, jazz musicians have been honored through virtual contestts. UNI Tallcorn Festival: Jack Klitgaard named an outstanding performer. Eleven students earned this honor. The Jazz Experience also earned recognition for having the most outstanding rhythm section. Soloists earning honorable mention from the clinicians were Eric Torneten, Angie Ordonez, and Keaton Heileson.

Triton Jazz Festival: Solo awards were earned by Eric Torneten, Seth Anderson, Jack Klitgaard, Hannah Bissen, and Mitchell Rueschenberg.