All of the Lights: Fundraising campaign underway for JJ Jensen

HARLAN — For many, there’s nothing like sitting under the bright lights at JJ Jensen Park and hearing the crack of baseball bats and cheers from the crowds in the summer months.

But those lights are wearing out. A $250,000 matching grant from Monogram Loves Kids Foundation is helping move forward a fundraising campaign to replace the lighting at JJ Jensen Park. Summer Nights and Ballpark Lights will bring Musco LED lights to the park. The project is expected to cost $1.25 million.

Troy Schaben, with Monogram Foods, said the project will be done in two phases — Phase 1 will take care of the little league fields for $750,000. Phase 2 will cost $500,000 for the high school fields.

The Little League Board is the fundraising committee. Schaben said the lighting project has always been the last phase for improvements to the park. Over the years, improvements have included a new playground installation, renovated maintenance building, new press box, bleachers, a sign, red fence cap and black vinyl fencing. The City of Harlan has made nearly $700,000 of improvements at the complex since 2018.

Another change to the park is the recent addition of an indoor facility that is in process and still collecting funding, according to baseball coach Heath Stein. The outer shell of the structure is complete and work is beginning on the inside of the facility.

The ball park complex was originally located on south 12th Street before the land was acquired for JJ Jensen Park between a private industry and the Harlan City Council. In 1996, the city acquired an additional 5 acres, added a soccer complex and expanded field 3.

The initial plan for the ball park was presented in 1974 by representatives of Stanley Consultants of Muscatine. The design consisted of one lighted baseball diamond, a lighted softball field, three little league diamonds and a general purpose area for rugby, soccer and little league football. The initial design included a pond but that was ultimately rejected as a safety hazard.

The land was owned by Jens J. Jensen. Max Plumb of Jacobs Tool Co. arranged for the lands swap on 4th Street.

The light poles were added in the 1970s and lighting was relamped in the 1990s, but the lights are at the end of their current life cycle, according to Schaben.

“It’s another option to bring more people into the community for tournaments,” Schaben said. “It is showcasing a fantastic facility.”

The park brings more than 20,000 visitors annually, with more than 250 games played a year. More than 600 kids a year participate in baseball and softball.

The new lights would be angled down and would cut down on light pollution. They would all be the same shade and won’t take long to warm up.

Those interested in donating to the project can contact members of the fundraising committee or send checks to Harlan Little League with “Special Fund” in the memo. Mail the checks to Harlan Little League, 959 Oak Road, Harlan IA 51537.