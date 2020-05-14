All Packed, Ready to Go

HARLAN -- Students in the Harlan Community Schools will be able to pick up their belongings from their desks, lockers and classrooms next week thanks to a tremendous effort by teachers, staff and administration to gather it all together for quick distribution.

Dates, times, logistics and other details have been finalized, and distribution of belongings and computer collection begins Tuesday, May 19 with an identified schedule.

School has been closed since mid-March, with no teachers and limited staff on site. Teachers have been working with students and colleagues via Zoom meetings, and providing eLearning for students.

Last week, staff headed back to the schools to help bag up desks and locker contents, and organize them in rows for future distribution.

Once it’s determined exactly how the distribution will take place (there’s some discussion to have parents/guardians sign up for a time like for conferences and then drive up for hand delivery), the bags will be further organized by drop off time. Building principals will be sending out additional information this week about how distribution/collection will work.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said this week that with the approach of the end of the school year, it certainly has not been the year everyone expected, but she’s proud of the way staff, students and parents/guardians have responded to the challenges during this unprecedented time.

“Thank you for your support and understanding of the voluntary learning efforts and all of the other decisions that were made as a result of this pandemic,” Johnson said.

Moving forward, the following information is being provided:

• Voluntary eLearning opportunities will be finalized prior to the originally scheduled date of May 22 to provide time for the final checkout process, for teachers to finalize records and for staff to collaborate on planning for our return to school next year.

End Of Year Plan

• Collection of School Property/Return of Student Property. Building principals will be sending out additional information.

• Final grading parameters for students in grades 6-12 will be conveyed to parents by the building principals.

• Graduation has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 28 with a virtual graduation being released online at the originally scheduled date of May 17 at 2:00 p.m.

• Junior/Senior Prom has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020 and will be reevaluated on May 20.

• School Lunch Program under the current configuration (door drop delivery and grab-n-go at high school) will end on Friday, May 22.

• Summer Feed Program will begin on Thursday, May 28 and will consist of a grab-n-go option only at the Harlan First United Methodist Church at 1202 9th Street. Please complete this survey to help us determine participation. https://forms.gle/MuQpCibDHQfsASKZ6

• School districts are asked to submit a Return to Learn plan to the state by July 1, 2020.

• Decisions on summer activities are to be made by June 1.

“We are asking for parent/guardian assistance in helping to ensure that we get the student computers/cords/cases/etc. returned in a timely manner (as per the schedule) so that we can get them reconditioned before next year,” said Johnson.

“The board of education has approved a school calendar for next year. There is on-going discussion at the state level regarding whether they will allow schools to start earlier in August than is normally afforded through statute. That may impact our calendar and we will keep you posted as soon as possible if that is the case.

“We have a few more days of eLearning and I would encourage all of you to finish strong. We can move forward with confidence in knowing that we are all giving our best effort.”

Student personal item return/ School property return

Dates: May 19, 20 and 21.

(please log into the “my conference time” webpage in order to see specific times….directions are below)

Pick-up locations:

PS- 2nd grade - Primary School South Drive (normal parent pick-up and drop off spot)

3rd – 5th grade – Intermediate School East Drive (normal parent pick-up and drop off.

NOTE: If you have multiple children you will only need to drive up once. We ask that you simply sign up for your youngest child and we will make sure you get all your family supplies to you.

In order to facilitate a safe and efficient process, Harlan Community Elementary school is asking parents to sign up for a time in order to pick up student personal property, as well as, return the following items to school.

• Library Books

• School Computers

• Computer charging Cords

• SCHOOL borrowed only - band instruments.

Parents are asked to drive up and stay in vehicles. School staff members will be in front the school buildings collecting items and returning items to you. School staff will be following all health guidelines including; taking temperatures for workers, wearing masks, wearing gloves, and social distancing.

We ask that each of you consider wearing a mask as you interact with the school staff during the interaction.

Directions for Sign-ups

1. Please go to www.myconferencetime.com/harlanelem

2. Select the grade level for your child and sign up for a time.