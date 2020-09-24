ALL SMILES!
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 11:01am admin
This week's edition of the Harlan News-Advertiser will have nearly 80 photos, including news, sports, feature photos, advertisements and head shots of local business owners and employees.
How about this awesome photo of this year's HCHS crownbearers...Kendal Schwieso and Thomas Albertsen who were all smiles and excited to be a part of the Harlan Community High School homecoming activities last week?
Check out the NA available this afternoon!
