All State Jazz
HARLAN -- Six Harlan Community High School music students have been selected for the prestigious Class 3A All-State Jazz Band, and will perform with the band in a concert slated for Saturday, June 12 in Pella.
Congratulations to L to R -- Hannah Bissen, Jack Klitgaard, Griffin Schleimer, Eric Torneton, Keyton Francis and Emma Herzberg (alternate).
The students were selected through submitted audition materials this spring.
