All-State Jazz Recognition
HARLAN -- Congratulations to eight Harlan Community High School musicians who were recognized as accepted or alternates to the 2020 Class 3A Iowa All State-Jazz Band.
The group would have performed at the Iowa Bandmasters Association Convention in early May, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
