All-State Jazz Recognition

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:24am admin

    HARLAN -- Congratulations to eight Harlan Community High School musicians who were recognized as accepted or alternates to the 2020 Class 3A Iowa All State-Jazz Band.
    The group would have performed at the Iowa Bandmasters Association Convention in early May, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

