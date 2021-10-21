All State Park Tour Coming to Elk Horn

ELK HORN/HARLAN -- Jump in your favorite car, fire up the engine, roll down the windows, turn up the radio, and put on your biggest smile. It is time to hit the road to show your support for state parks in Iowa.

The crew for Anna Rea, the 1930 Ford Model A, invites everybody to drive along for the visit to Elk Horn and then on to Prairie Rose State Park on Sunday, Oct. 24. There will be a windshield tour of the park and short presentation by park staff. While the tour is emphasizing vintage or classic cars, participants can join the fun in any vehicle of their choice.

People wanting to tour Prairie Rose State Park can join in at the Danish Windmill Welcome Center Lot in Elk Horn at 12:30 p.m. Depart Elk Horn in time to arrive at Prairie Rose State Park at 1 p.m.

Upon leaving Prairie Rose State Park, the tour will proceed to Springbrook State Park near Guthrie Center to complete the day.

