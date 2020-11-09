Alzheimer’s Walk changes to small group format

HARLAN -- The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting Harlan area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 with an online opening ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:15 a.m.

This year’s event won’t happen with a large in-person gathering; instead, small teams of friends and family are invited to walk in their own neighborhoods while others in the community do the same.

The opening ceremony can be viewed on Mainstage, the interactive online platform for this year’s walk at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/IA-Iowa?fr_id=13402&pg=entry. Promise Garden drive-by viewing hours are 9-11 a.m. at Pioneer Park, Harlan.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a one mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk organizers said they are looking forward to the community coming out to enjoy the event and support their local friends and family that have a personal connection to the disease.

More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.

Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Iowa alone, there are more than 64,000 people living with the disease and more than 135,000 caregivers.

As of this week, $15,155 of the $39,000 fundraising goal had been donated. A total of 23 participants and 16 teams were signed up to be part of the walk.

Register today. Sign up as a team captain; join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.