Alzheimer's Association Walk Today!
Alzheimer's Walk at Pioneer Park today! Has raised $20,000 of $28,000 goal so far! Considering donating! And how about Maggie Petersen raising $600 on her own for the Alzheimer's Association? Awesome. A few highlights.....
