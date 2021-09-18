Home / Home

Alzheimer's Association Walk Today!

Sat, 09/18/2021 - 10:46am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

Alzheimer's Walk at Pioneer Park today! Has raised $20,000 of $28,000 goal so far! Considering donating! And how about Maggie Petersen raising $600 on her own for the Alzheimer's Association? Awesome. A few highlights.....

