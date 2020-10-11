Home / Home

Amazing Grace -- Will Give You Chills

Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:21am admin
From Inside a Shelby Grain Bin

If you have not checked this out yet.....Clappy Hour from a grain bin in Shelby. Amazing acoustics. From Shelby native and HCHS Alum Alicia Rau. Will give you chills.....

 

https://www.facebook.com/533301971/videos/10158920661086972/

