Amazing Sign of the Times

HARLAN -- Travel along south 7th St. in Harlan and you’ll see this eye-catching display at 2106 7th St. The Gotto family set up this table full of food and snacks for anyone who is in need. People are encouraged to partake, and to leave some items for others as well. Cash donations are being accepted. The goal is to keep the donation table going as long as possible.

“We set it up because we wanted to help the community, as there’s a lot of people struggling right now,” said Crystal Wells. “It has shut our business (I Pop Kettle Corn) down completely, and instead of sitting around being upset, we chose to give back. I always say that you don’t have to be rich to give back. I also want my kids to learn how important it is to help others all the time.”

The table is available from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.