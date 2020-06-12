American Heart Association awards Myrtue
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center has received the Mission: Lifeline® Gold Referring Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
Myrtue is the first Critical Access Hospital in the state of Iowa to receive this elite cardiac care designation.
This is the second year in a row that the American Heart Association has recognized the hospital for saving lives.
