And That’s Their Family! teaches about other family structures

HARLAN – A song that Kailee Coleman wrote to teach her day care children about different families has gone viral on the social media forum TikTok, and has led to the development of a book entitled And That’s Their Family! that offers the same message.

The book, written by Coleman and illustrated by Jamie Malone, is now available at the Harlan Library and can be ordered at https://www.kcolemanbooks.com

Coleman, who self-published the book, said she shared a portion of her song on TikTok back in December, 2020 and it reached 2.3 million people.

“I heard stories from people all over the world about how much they needed representation of their family structures when they were children,” Coleman explained.

Full article in the NA!

