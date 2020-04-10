Home / Home

Anderson new Myrtue OB/GYN physician

Sun, 10/04/2020 - 8:00am admin

    HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center announced this week the addition of Kelly Anderson, DO, OB/GYN Physician.
    Dr. Anderson will be joining Myrtue Medical Center’s team of family medicine physicians and advanced-level practitioners who serve at Myrtue’s nationally recognized Critical Access Hospital and at its medical clinics.

