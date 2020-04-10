Anderson new Myrtue OB/GYN physician
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center announced this week the addition of Kelly Anderson, DO, OB/GYN Physician.
Dr. Anderson will be joining Myrtue Medical Center’s team of family medicine physicians and advanced-level practitioners who serve at Myrtue’s nationally recognized Critical Access Hospital and at its medical clinics.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)